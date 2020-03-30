Prevent the browser from freezing when using setTimeout

Here is the pen
How can I prevent the browser from freezing when looping with
setTimeout()?
Maybe limit the times it loops?
Solved it. The callback inside the setTimeout shouldn’t have parentheses. I got the solution from here.
Glad you solved it and thanks for posting the answer - it may help others in future.
