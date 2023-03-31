Prevent printing ink from drying?

Hi!

Have to ask since I have a feeling that there are people out there that are much smarter than I am.

Rarelly using my printer. But each time, the print ink cartridges are tried up while far from emptied. Occasionally, I can get a few of them working after cleaning a dozen times, but I usually need to buy at least 2-3 new ones to be able to print.

Is ther any way to prevent this? E.g. to store the cartridges in plastic wrapping the the fridge or in some damp place? Or any other way that you know works?