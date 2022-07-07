prevent image from submission if field is empty

Notice: Undefined offset: 1 in … on line 44,

im getting this error when i submitted image field empty, if i submit uploading image form works fine no errors inserts data into each database(4 database) sucessfully

Im bulding form with lot field and different database in single form.

//database connection ini_set('display_errors','on'); try { $host = 'localhost'; $dbname = 'parent'; $user = 'root'; $password = ''; $conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbname",$user,$password); $conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE,PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION); } catch (PDOException $e) { $e->getMessage(); //die("Something went wrong please contact your adminstrator"); } <form method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data"> Input field-1 Input field-2 Input field-3 ...... .... ..... Input field-10 $insert = $conn->prepare("INSERT INTO parent (field-1,field-2,.......,field-10) VALUES (:field-1,......,field-10)"); Now inserting gallery where im getting error when gallery(image)field is submitted empty //checking if image field is empty, if empty do nothing dont insert blank data in gallery database //i have used separte database for gallery if (!empty($_FILES['multipleFile']['name'])) {//line 44 where im getting error when submitted without image $multiplefile = $_FILES['multipleFile']['name']; foreach ($multiplefile as $name => $value) { $allowImg = array('png','jpeg','jpg',''); $fileExnt = explode('.', $multiplefile[$name]); if (in_array($fileExnt[1], $allowImg)) { if ($_FILES['multipleFile']['size'][$name] > 0 && $_FILES['multipleFile']['error'][$name]== 0) { $fileTmp = $_FILES['multipleFile']['tmp_name'][$name]; $newFile = rand(). '.'. $fileExnt[1]; $target_dir = 'upload/'.$newFile; if (move_uploaded_file($fileTmp, $target_dir)) { //3rd database, database to store multiple image $gallery = $conn->prepare("INSERT INTO gallery (gpranet_id,image,caption) VALUES (:parent_id,:image,:caption)"); $gallery->execute([ ':parent_id'=>$lastenterid, ':image'=>$newFile, ':caption'=>$newFile, ]); } } } } } //Uploading multiple image <div class="form-group"> <input type="file" name="multipleFile[]" multiple> </div> <div class="form-group"> <input type="submit" class="btn btn-primary" name="publish" value="Submit"> </div> </form>

how can i debug this error

Notice: Undefined offset: 1 in … on line 44

Which im getting submitting empty image field, if user doesn’t have/ requried to insert image i want it to empty and dont want send empty string to database.