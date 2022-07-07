prevent image from submission if field is empty

Notice: Undefined offset: 1 in … on line 44,
im getting this error when i submitted image field empty, if i submit uploading image form works fine no errors inserts data into each database(4 database) sucessfully
Im bulding form with lot field and different database in single form.
//database connection
ini_set('display_errors','on');
try {
$host = 'localhost';
$dbname = 'parent';
$user = 'root';
$password = '';
$conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbname",$user,$password);
$conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE,PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
} catch (PDOException $e) {
$e->getMessage();
//die("Something went wrong please contact your adminstrator");
}
<form method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data">
Input field-1
Input field-2
Input field-3
......
....
.....
Input field-10
$insert = $conn->prepare("INSERT INTO parent (field-1,field-2,.......,field-10) VALUES (:field-1,......,field-10)");
Now inserting gallery where im getting error when gallery(image)field is submitted empty
//checking if image field is empty, if empty do nothing dont insert blank data in gallery database
//i have used separte database for gallery
if (!empty($_FILES['multipleFile']['name'])) {//line 44 where im getting error when submitted without image
$multiplefile = $_FILES['multipleFile']['name'];
foreach ($multiplefile as $name => $value) {
$allowImg = array('png','jpeg','jpg','');
$fileExnt = explode('.', $multiplefile[$name]);
if (in_array($fileExnt[1], $allowImg)) {
if ($_FILES['multipleFile']['size'][$name] > 0 && $_FILES['multipleFile']['error'][$name]== 0) {
$fileTmp = $_FILES['multipleFile']['tmp_name'][$name];
$newFile = rand(). '.'. $fileExnt[1];
$target_dir = 'upload/'.$newFile;
if (move_uploaded_file($fileTmp, $target_dir)) {
//3rd database, database to store multiple image
$gallery = $conn->prepare("INSERT INTO gallery (gpranet_id,image,caption) VALUES (:parent_id,:image,:caption)");
$gallery->execute([
':parent_id'=>$lastenterid,
':image'=>$newFile,
':caption'=>$newFile,
]);
}
}
}
}
}
//Uploading multiple image
<div class="form-group">
<input type="file" name="multipleFile[]" multiple>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<input type="submit" class="btn btn-primary" name="publish" value="Submit">
</div>
</form>
how can i debug this error
Notice: Undefined offset: 1 in … on line 44
Which im getting submitting empty image field, if user doesn’t have/ requried to insert image i want it to empty and dont want send empty string to database.