I want prevent direct access of my some webpage. I do this in
define('##', TRUE); methode but it not works when I load website in a div in jquery via
$('#id').load('mypage.url);
How I achieve this goal and prevent direct access but work in load function in jquery
Prevent Direct Access in PHP
You don’t. It’s not possible.
The question is about JavaScript and posted as a PHP Topic?
Try the following to see what
$_SERVER variables are being passed then only display if the variable has been passed.
// PHP
echo '<pre>'; // adds line feeds
print _r($_SERVER);
echo '</pre>';
die; // halt browser execution
because i run the code on PHP code.
Not understand , how i implement with
$("#divhere").load("myUrl");
What is the URL that you want to prevent direct access?
What is required to make the URL visible?
