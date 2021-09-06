Prevent clicking outside the blue circle svg

Right now you’re able to click outside the blue circle,
How do I prevent that?
So that it only opens when clicking on the svg itself?
Meaning, white space and everything inside the svg?
https://jsfiddle.net/kyvxc96o/
The problem is caused by the circle image being inside a square, so there is clickable space outside the circle in the corners. A simple answer is to change the circles to squares with the blue border coming right to the edge of the image.
Maybe someone would be able to come up with a good answer because I can’t, and I want to use a circle.
I’m not seeing the behaviour you describe in that JSFiddle on Firefox. Only the circles and the areas inside them are clickable.
The behavior I am trying to prevent is allowing clicking outside the blue svg circle.
Cursor pointer is visible outside the blue svg circle.
Try this:
https://jsfiddle.net/xm23yv0a/
Are you able to click in-between the circles without it opening?
Where I added red.
Yes. Again, only the blue circles and the areas within them are clickable.
I’m using Chrome.