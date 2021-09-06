Prevent clicking outside the blue circle svg

#1

Right now you’re able to click outside the blue circle,

How do I prevent that?

So that it only opens when clicking on the svg itself?

Meaning, white space and everything inside the svg?

https://jsfiddle.net/kyvxc96o/

#2

The problem is caused by the circle image being inside a square, so there is clickable space outside the circle in the corners. A simple answer is to change the circles to squares with the blue border coming right to the edge of the image.

#3

Maybe someone would be able to come up with a good answer because I can’t, and I want to use a circle.

#4

I’m not seeing the behaviour you describe in that JSFiddle on Firefox. Only the circles and the areas inside them are clickable.

#5

The behavior I am trying to prevent is allowing clicking outside the blue svg circle.

Cursor pointer is visible outside the blue svg circle.

#6

That’s not what I’m seeing.

screen1
screen11280×850 101 KB

screen2
screen21280×850 99.5 KB

#7

Try this:
https://jsfiddle.net/xm23yv0a/

Are you able to click in-between the circles without it opening?

Where I added red.

#8

Yes. Again, only the blue circles and the areas within them are clickable.

#9

I’m using Chrome.