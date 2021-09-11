Prevent clicking outside the blue circle svg

What about doing it this way instead, and is there anything you would change?
or is this not a good way?
Should that not be used because it says: experimental?
https://jsfiddle.net/0axduzgv/
svg.thePlay {
pointer-events: none;
}
<svg class="playa thePlay" width="64" height="64" viewBox="0 0 64 64" pointer-events="none">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</g>
</svg>
SVG only (experimental for HTML)
visiblePainted
SVG only (experimental for HTML). The element can only be the target of a pointer event when the
visibilityproperty is set to
visibleand e.g. when a mouse cursor is over the interior (i.e., ‘fill’) of the element and the
fillproperty is set to a value other than
none, or when a mouse cursor is over the perimeter (i.e., ‘stroke’) of the element and the
strokeproperty is set to a value other than
none.