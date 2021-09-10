Prevent clicking outside the blue circle svg

The svg is actually a square shape with a circle drawn inside so you will be able to click outside the blue circle but not outside the square.
The border-radius won’t clip the svg as it would with an image so the square shown will always be clickable.
You could use clip-path to clip the area but you’d have to allow room for the drop shadow or that gets cut off. circle(50%) would be exact but would cut the shadow off.
You’d have to do
clip-path:circle(52px) which allows 3px for the shadow either side
e.g.
.thePlay {
/*margin: auto 20px;*/
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
flex-shrink: 0;
fill: blue;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
clip-path:circle(52px);
}