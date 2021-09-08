Prevent clicking outside the blue circle svg

I’m using Chrome.
The svg is actually a square shape with a circle drawn inside so you will be able to click outside the blue circle but not outside the square.
The border-radius won’t clip the svg as it would with an image so the square shown will always be clickable.
You could use clip-path to clip the area but you’d have to allow room for the drop shadow or that gets cut off. circle(50%) would be exact but would cut the shadow off.
You’d have to do
clip-path:circle(52px) which allows 3px for the shadow either side
e.g.
.thePlay {
/*margin: auto 20px;*/
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
flex-shrink: 0;
fill: blue;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
clip-path:circle(52px);
}
You could also try not binding the click event to the entire SVG, but rather the path… shrug
Only each circle (including fill) is clickable in Firefox but the whole SVG square is clickable in Chrome.
Yes, as here:
What about doing it this way instead, and is there anything you would change?
or is this not a good way?
Should that not be used because it says: experimental?
https://jsfiddle.net/0axduzgv/
svg.thePlay {
pointer-events: none;
}
<svg class="playa thePlay" width="64" height="64" viewBox="0 0 64 64" pointer-events="none">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</g>
</svg>
SVG only (experimental for HTML)
visiblePainted
SVG only (experimental for HTML). The element can only be the target of a pointer event when the
visibilityproperty is set to
visibleand e.g. when a mouse cursor is over the interior (i.e., ‘fill’) of the element and the
fillproperty is set to a value other than
none, or when a mouse cursor is over the perimeter (i.e., ‘stroke’) of the element and the
strokeproperty is set to a value other than
none.
Why not use this:
<svg viewbox="0 0 90 90">
<polygon points="35,24 62,45 35,66" fill="blue" />
<circle cx="45" cy="45" r="40" stroke-width="10" stroke="blue" fill="transparent"/>
</svg>
and add event listener to the <circle> element?
I don’t know how to add the js to the code.
https://jsfiddle.net/0axduzgv/
There’s much too much of your code to wade through
So I demonstrated one way of adding event listeners to all <circle> elements here:
(ignore the layout of the SVGs)
That would stop you clicking it altogether.
I gave you the simplest solution
I am able to keep the drop-shadow in place here:
https://jsfiddle.net/0axduzgv/
With your code it gets cut off.
https://jsfiddle.net/q4n6gbk3/
Without changing this:
clip-path: circle(45px);
How would I be able to keep the drop-shadow in place?
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
I don’t understand what you mean by,
That would stop you clicking it altogether.
Outside the blue circle nothing should be clicked on.
Which is what I am doing, here right?
https://jsfiddle.net/0axduzgv/
or am I misunderstanding what you mean?
In the code, the child elements of the svg have
pointer-events enabled.
pointer-events="visiblePainted"
With my code, to stop the drop-shadow being cut off the trick is to apply the drop-shadow to the SVG element instead of to the <circle> element. That also puts a drop-shadow on the <polygon> element.
I have updated the CodePen in post #17.
Looks like @Archibald has given you another good solution so you have enough answers to work something out
I’m in transit to Spain so will be unavailable apart from commenting via a mobile.
I tried it your way and it is not working.
https://jsfiddle.net/xwjz28ed/
Clicking around the circle still opens it.
Can that be fixed?
svg {
width: 90px;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
circle {
cursor: pointer;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playa thePlay" viewBox="0 0 90 90">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<polygon points="35,24 62,45 35,66" fill="blue" />
<circle cx="45" cy="45" r="40" stroke-width="10" stroke="blue" fill="transparent" />
</g>
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapa">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playb thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 90 90">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain2">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapb">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playc thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 90 90">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain3">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapc">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playd thePlay" viewBox="0 0 90 90">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain4">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapc">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playe thePlay" viewBox="0 0 90 90">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain5">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapc">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playf thePlay" viewBox="0 0 90 90">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain6">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapc">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playg thePlay" viewBox="0 0 90 90">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain7">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapc">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playh thePlay" viewBox="0 0 90 90">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain8">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapc">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playi thePlay" viewBox="0 0 90 90">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain9">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapc">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
I think these all mean the same thing.
clip-path: circle(45%);
clip-path: circle(45px);
clip-path: circle(45% at center);
clip-path: circle(45px at center);
You are adding the click event listener to the <svg> elements. They need to be added to the <circle> elements so only clicking the circle works. Very near the bottom of your JavaScript, change
playButton: ".thePlay" to
playButton: "circle".
In fact you are adding an event listener twice so
coverClickHandler is being called twice on click. I will leave you to sort that out.
Note the <polygon> code is before the <circle> code so the circle overlays the polygon (circle has transparent fill). If the order in the code is reversed, clicking on the polygon will not do anything.
Then what?
https://jsfiddle.net/0ye38rzd/
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: "circle"
});
}
That’s working as you want isn’t it?
I click on the svg’s and nothing appears.
https://jsfiddle.net/0ye38rzd/
Just a blank white screen.
You can see here. after clicking on the svg’s, it’s supposed to open.
https://jsfiddle.net/kyvxc96o/
Clicking on the circle calls coverClickHandler so something must be wrong after that. At least clicking outside the circle now doesn’t do anything.