Prevent clicking outside the blue circle svg

HTML & CSS
#1

Right now you’re able to click outside the blue circle,

How do I prevent that?

So that it only opens when clicking on the svg itself?

Meaning, white space and everything inside the svg?

https://jsfiddle.net/kyvxc96o/

#2

The problem is caused by the circle image being inside a square, so there is clickable space outside the circle in the corners. A simple answer is to change the circles to squares with the blue border coming right to the edge of the image.

#3

Maybe someone would be able to come up with a good answer because I can’t, and I want to use a circle.