Prevent clicking outside the blue circle svg

Right now you’re able to click outside the blue circle,
How do I prevent that?
So that it only opens when clicking on the svg itself?
Meaning, white space and everything inside the svg?
https://jsfiddle.net/kyvxc96o/
The problem is caused by the circle image being inside a square, so there is clickable space outside the circle in the corners. A simple answer is to change the circles to squares with the blue border coming right to the edge of the image.
Maybe someone would be able to come up with a good answer because I can’t, and I want to use a circle.
I’m not seeing the behaviour you describe in that JSFiddle on Firefox. Only the circles and the areas inside them are clickable.
The behavior I am trying to prevent is allowing clicking outside the blue svg circle.
Cursor pointer is visible outside the blue svg circle.
Try this:
https://jsfiddle.net/xm23yv0a/
Are you able to click in-between the circles without it opening?
Where I added red.
Yes. Again, only the blue circles and the areas within them are clickable.
I’m using Chrome.
The svg is actually a square shape with a circle drawn inside so you will be able to click outside the blue circle but not outside the square.
The border-radius won’t clip the svg as it would with an image so the square shown will always be clickable.
You could use clip-path to clip the area but you’d have to allow room for the drop shadow or that gets cut off. circle(50%) would be exact but would cut the shadow off.
You’d have to do
clip-path:circle(52px) which allows 3px for the shadow either side
e.g.
.thePlay {
/*margin: auto 20px;*/
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
flex-shrink: 0;
fill: blue;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
clip-path:circle(52px);
}
You could also try not binding the click event to the entire SVG, but rather the path… shrug
Only each circle (including fill) is clickable in Firefox but the whole SVG square is clickable in Chrome.
Yes, as here: