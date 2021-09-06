Prevent clicking outside the blue circle svg

Right now you’re able to click outside the blue circle,
How do I prevent that?
So that it only opens when clicking on the svg itself?
Meaning, white space and everything inside the svg?
https://jsfiddle.net/kyvxc96o/
The problem is caused by the circle image being inside a square, so there is clickable space outside the circle in the corners. A simple answer is to change the circles to squares with the blue border coming right to the edge of the image.
Maybe someone would be able to come up with a good answer because I can’t, and I want to use a circle.
I’m not seeing the behaviour you describe in that JSFiddle on Firefox. Only the circles and the areas inside them are clickable.
The behavior I am trying to prevent is allowing clicking outside the blue svg circle.
Cursor pointer is visible outside the blue svg circle.
Try this:
https://jsfiddle.net/xm23yv0a/
Are you able to click in-between the circles without it opening?
Where I added red.
Yes. Again, only the blue circles and the areas within them are clickable.
I’m using Chrome.
The svg is actually a square shape with a circle drawn inside so you will be able to click outside the blue circle but not outside the square.
The border-radius won’t clip the svg as it would with an image so the square shown will always be clickable.
You could use clip-path to clip the area but you’d have to allow room for the drop shadow or that gets cut off. circle(50%) would be exact but would cut the shadow off.
You’d have to do
clip-path:circle(52px) which allows 3px for the shadow either side
e.g.
.thePlay {
/*margin: auto 20px;*/
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
flex-shrink: 0;
fill: blue;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
clip-path:circle(52px);
}