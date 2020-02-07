Prevent appearing from multiple dom elements

Hi,
when user chooses an option in selectbox a new box is triggered.
But supposed user changes his opinion and choose a new option, the former selectbox does not vanish.
How can I make the “wrong” selectbox – first choice – vanish.
I have a working example at codepen to illustrate the issue.
When user makes a decision with “Choose Option” he calls the hotelchecker function, so that a second selectbox appears “Option based on previous choice”. When he than reconsider his choice and choose again from “Choose option” - how can I prevent, that I have multiple second selectboxes?
Here is my HTML:
<div id="selectbox">
<select class="selectstyled" id="change">
<option value="0">Choose Option</option>
<option value="1">Option1</option>
<option value="2">Option2</option>
</select>
</div>
Here my JS
let changeUse = document.getElementById("change");
changeUse.addEventListener("change", hotelchecker);
function hotelchecker() {
if (changeUse.value == 1) {
document.getElementById("selectbox").insertAdjacentHTML("afterend", `
<div id = "selectbox">
<select class = "selectstyled"
id = "changeHotel">
<option value="0">Option based on previuos choice</option>
<option value="1">Further choice 1</option>
<option value="2">Further choice 2</option>
<option value="3">Further choice 3</option>
</select>
</div>
`)
}
if (changeUse.value == 2) {
document.getElementById("selectbox").insertAdjacentHTML("afterend", `
<div id = "selectbox">
<select class = "selectstyled"
id = "changeHotel">
<option value="0">Option based on previuos choice</option>
<option value="1">Further choice 1</option>
<option value="2">Further choice 2</option>
<option value="3">Further choice 3</option>
</select>
</div>
`)
}
};