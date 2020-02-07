Prevent appearing from multiple dom elements

Hi,

when user chooses an option in selectbox a new box is triggered.

But supposed user changes his opinion and choose a new option, the former selectbox does not vanish.

How can I make the “wrong” selectbox – first choice – vanish.
I have a working example at codepen to illustrate the issue.

When user makes a decision with “Choose Option” he calls the hotelchecker function, so that a second selectbox appears “Option based on previous choice”. When he than reconsider his choice and choose again from “Choose option” - how can I prevent, that I have multiple second selectboxes?

Here is my HTML:

<div id="selectbox">
        <select class="selectstyled" id="change">
        <option value="0">Choose Option</option>
        <option value="1">Option1</option>
        <option value="2">Option2</option>
     
              </select>
    </div>

Here my JS

let changeUse = document.getElementById("change");

changeUse.addEventListener("change", hotelchecker);

function hotelchecker() {
    if (changeUse.value == 1) {
        document.getElementById("selectbox").insertAdjacentHTML("afterend", `
        <div id = "selectbox">
        <select class = "selectstyled"
        id = "changeHotel">
        <option value="0">Option based on previuos choice</option>
        <option value="1">Further choice 1</option>
        <option value="2">Further choice 2</option>
        <option value="3">Further choice 3</option>
        </select>
        </div>
    `)
           }
    if (changeUse.value == 2) {
    document.getElementById("selectbox").insertAdjacentHTML("afterend", `
        <div id = "selectbox">
        <select class = "selectstyled"
        id = "changeHotel">
       <option value="0">Option based on previuos choice</option>
        <option value="1">Further choice 1</option>
        <option value="2">Further choice 2</option>
        <option value="3">Further choice 3</option>
        </select>
        </div>
       
    `)
    }
};
Danger, Will Robinson… reusing ID’s will cause it not to be selectable by javascript. Look carefully at what happens when you insert that last dropdown - where does it insert it?

The solution is to always remove the previously added content before adding new stuff.

