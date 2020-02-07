Prevent appearing from multiple dom elements

Hi,

when user chooses an option in selectbox a new box is triggered.

But supposed user changes his opinion and choose a new option, the former selectbox does not vanish.

How can I make the “wrong” selectbox – first choice – vanish.

I have a working example at codepen to illustrate the issue.

When user makes a decision with “Choose Option” he calls the hotelchecker function, so that a second selectbox appears “Option based on previous choice”. When he than reconsider his choice and choose again from “Choose option” - how can I prevent, that I have multiple second selectboxes?

Here is my HTML:

<div id="selectbox"> <select class="selectstyled" id="change"> <option value="0">Choose Option</option> <option value="1">Option1</option> <option value="2">Option2</option> </select> </div>

Here my JS