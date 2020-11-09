Prevent an element from becoming a flex item inside a flexbox

Adjust the invalid rule to this:

~ .invalid-feedback { display: none; flex:1 0 100%; // display: block; }

Then remove min-width:0 from here;

.custom-multiple { position: relative; -ms-flex: 1 1 0%; flex: 1 1 0%; /*min-width: 0;*/ margin-bottom: 0; transition: none;

That seems to fix the problem and the error will be 100% underneath the three selects.

The min-width:0 is supposed to allow inputs to scale below their default in Firefox but I can’t see it does anything useful here apart from break the layout when you add the error. I’ll need to research a bit more as I don’t understand why they all collapse to the left of the line when min-width:0 is present unless they are assuming the three inputs are zero width and the error is 100% and therefore no wrap occurs. Looks like a bit of a bug to me.

[edit]

If you have 3 selects in a row then you can also avoid the problem by setting them to 33% (flex:1 1 33%).

e.g.

.custom-multiple { position: relative; -ms-flex: 1 1 33%; flex: 1 1 33%; min-width: 0; margin-bottom: 0; transition: none;

The problem with the 0% you used is that you set the select to width:100% but 100% of 0% is zero so they all overlap.