Prevent an element from becoming a flex item inside a flexbox

Here is the pen: https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/XWKxgxO
I want
.invalid-feedback to show below the divs. If I set it to
display: block, the layout breaks. Is there a way to fix this?
Here is the pen: https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/XWKxgxO
I want
.invalid-feedback to show below the divs. If I set it to
display: block, the layout breaks. Is there a way to fix this?
… don’t put it inside the div container?
That was my old layout. But I noticed the appearance of
.invalid-feedback depends on the
.is-invalid class.
If put the
.invalid-feedback outside of
.input-group, how would it detect if the
.input-group's child got an
.is-invalid class?
Adjust the invalid rule to this:
~ .invalid-feedback {
display: none;
flex:1 0 100%;
// display: block;
}
Then remove min-width:0 from here;
.custom-multiple {
position: relative;
-ms-flex: 1 1 0%;
flex: 1 1 0%;
/*min-width: 0;*/
margin-bottom: 0;
transition: none;
That seems to fix the problem and the error will be 100% underneath the three selects.
The min-width:0 is supposed to allow inputs to scale below their default in Firefox but I can’t see it does anything useful here apart from break the layout when you add the error. I’ll need to research a bit more as I don’t understand why they all collapse to the left of the line when min-width:0 is present unless they are assuming the three inputs are zero width and the error is 100% and therefore no wrap occurs. Looks like a bit of a bug to me.
[edit]
If you have 3 selects in a row then you can also avoid the problem by setting them to 33% (flex:1 1 33%).
e.g.
.custom-multiple {
position: relative;
-ms-flex: 1 1 33%;
flex: 1 1 33%;
min-width: 0;
margin-bottom: 0;
transition: none;
The problem with the 0% you used is that you set the select to width:100% but 100% of 0% is zero so they all overlap.