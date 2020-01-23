Presenting multiple book formats

I am building an e-commerce site to sell books. For a given book, it may likely be offered in multiple formats (e.g. print, eBook, online, etc.)

What is the best way to present the various formats?

Option #1: For a given title, have one listing in my product catalog and display whatever formats apply?

Option #2: For a given title, have a separate listing for each format. So if I am offering the book, “Guide to Better UI Design” and it comes in 3 formats, then I would have three separate listings in my catalog.