Presenting multiple book formats

@DaveMaxwell,
I have some questions about the sample you shared with me above…
1.) Why do you use absolute position here, and what exactly is it doing?
.type label, .type input {
display:block;
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
}
2.) What are you ding here with the opacity? I thought the radio button was hidden behind styling that creates a box?
.type label, .type input {
display:block;
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
}
3.) Why do you make the label transparent? And doesn’t a smaller z-index number put things in the background? I thought the label would be at the top of the stack, i.e. in front of the radio button?
.type label {
font-size: 90%;
background: transparent;
padding:8px;
border:1px solid #CCC;
cursor:pointer;
z-index:90;
text-align: center;
}
4.) Why are you using a table for a span?
.type label span { display:table; width: 100%; margin: 0; text-align: center;}
I would have thought maybe you would just use display: block ?
5.) What exactly does this mean?
.type input[type="radio"]:checked + label {
border: 1px solid red; font-weight: bold;
}
I guess :checked means that you choose a particular radio button? But what about the + label part?
Thanks.