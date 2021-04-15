Prepared statments to show some mysql data

I’d like use a php function to to recall with the minimal code the code structure for different kind of films. The php is in local, so the aim is not (mainly, at least) security, but what I said: a minimal code.
I have a mysql table films__olon, with many column, in particular “genere”,“titolo”,“contenuti”.
My aim is to organize in the php the films according to its genre (genere), so that I get somthing like the following:

<h2>fantasy</h2>
<h3>Peter Pan</h3>
<p>some content....</p>
<h3> The Wizard of Oz</h3>
<p>some content....</p>
and so on
<h2>science fiction</h2>
<h3> When worlds collide</h3>
<p>some content....</p>
and so on

I tried with this code, but unsuccessfully:

if(isset($_GET['genere'])){
$genus =$_GET['genere'];
}

$stmt = $mysqli->prepare("SELECT * FROM films__olon WHERE genere = ?");
$stmt->bind_param("i", $genus);
$stmt->execute();
$result = $stmt->get_result();
if($result->num_rows === 0) exit('No rows');
while $row = $result->fetch_assoc() {
echo "<h2>$genus</h2>";
echo "<h3>$row[titolo]</h3>";
echo "<p>$row[contenuti]</p>";
}

Of course the database (containing the table films__olon) is already connected.

What do you get when you run that code?

A white page: no errors, but no output. Source code: empty.

Is it correct that you’re binding $genus with an integer field type? From your post it seems that might contain a string. It really should contain a number in a normalised database, and the name of the genre should be retrieved from another table. That might be what you’re doing here, of course.

I’d also suggest that all of your query-related stuff should be inside the first if() clause - if there is no value in $genus, your variable won’t have a value in it when you call the query.