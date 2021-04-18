Prepared statments to show some mysql data

The answer of “Does not work” really is not a helpful answer to yourself or anyone helping you. Have you had a working query at all on this table? Have you tried without conditions? Then a query with prepared conditions… Take baby steps so you know at what point things didn’t work.
Manually defining your variable as a comma separated string will bring up results for matching values using the query I last posted. i.e.
$genus = "fantasy,fantascienza,drammatici,comici,storici";
The issue is in HOW are you receiving the data as with _GET that data comes in key=value pairs separated by comma's so you would not be able to get a value of the following From _GET…
fantasy,fantascienza,drammatici,comici,storici
This was why I said to test a single value first to make sure your query works.
Now if you are making some kind of a “filter” of say check boxes to mark off the kinds of records to show, then you would define the input name as an array by adding
[] to the name. For example:
<input type="checkbox" name="genere[]" value="fantasy"> Fantasy<br />
<input type="checkbox" name="genere[]" value="fantascienza"> Fantascienza<br />
You would then need to handle this GET or POST name like an array. By imploding this array using a comma you can turn this array into the exact version to use with that find_in_set() query I post. Here’s a modified version where genere is an array.
if(!empty($_GET['genere'])){
$genus = implode(",",$_GET['genere']);
$stmt = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM films__olon WHERE find_in_set(`genere`, ?)");
$stmt->bind_param("s", $genus);
$stmt->execute();
$result = $stmt->get_result();
while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
echo "<h2>$genus</h2>";
echo "<h3>$row[titolo]</h3>";
echo "<p>$row[contenuti]</p>";
}
}