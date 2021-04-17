Prepared statments to show some mysql data

yes: Parse error : syntax error, unexpected ‘$row’ (T_VARIABLE), expecting ‘(’ in /path/myfile.php on line 160 (that is the “while” line, as you said)
after correcting it, new error
**Notice** : Undefined variable: mysqli in **/path/films-prova.php** on line **155**
**Fatal error** : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function prepare() on null in /pat/films-prova.php:155 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in **/path/films-prova.php** on line **155**
The line 155 is
$stmt = $mysqli->prepare(“SELECT * FROM films__olon WHERE genere = ?”);
and normally this is what would create your $mysqli object. You might have called it something else, or there might be a problem with it. Hard to say without seeing the code. Or did you mean that the database and table have been created? If you meant that, you need to connect to your database in the code before trying to access it.
I have added something above (after EDIT), maybe an answer to this your question.
The php file include an inc (header) file in another folder (with generic parametres) + an inc file in the same folder (with specific parametres). And within the file I declare some php variables as well.
No, it’s not. If your table includes any rows where that column matches the value you’re searching for, you should get them. I was just saying that for a proper database design, you should hold these genre names in a separate table and refer to them by their unique id.
If you do want to put them in a separate table, then all you would need is something like
table: genres
id: not null auto-increment
genre_name: varchar(whatever-length)
The id is what you store in your other tables when you need a genre, and you’d use a JOIN to retrieve it when you need to display the name. So instead of your films__olon table containing “fantasy” for example, it would contain “1” and your genres table would have a row with id=1 and genre_name=“fantasy”.
in the «table called films__olon » there is «a field named genere » (correct), however it is not «an integer», but a set (with these values: ‘biografici’,‘drammatici’,‘storici’,‘giovanile’,‘fantasy’,‘fantascienza’, ‘animazione’,‘comici’,‘grottesco’,‘western’,‘giallo’,‘intrigo’,‘avventura’,‘spionaggio’,‘religioso’,‘altro’)
I thought (sorry for my small knowledge) that the instructions:
When you say a “set”, what exactly do you mean? Is it just a string, which will be one (and only one) of the values you listed?
If so, then what you are doing should retrieve all the appropriate rows, and it is strange that it does not. What you need to do next is check the value of $genus to see that it is what you expect it to be.
Have you fixed the problem in this line that I mentioned before?
$stmt->bind_param("i", $genus);
You said that $genus and the column you are comparing it to is not an integer, but your bind_param suggests that it is. As I don’t use mysqli I am not sure whether this will make any difference - if it did not, I imagine the parameter would not be required.
Have you thought of using LIKE or FIND_IN_SET instead of = in your query?
Like already tried: nothing changes.
FIND_IN_SET just tried, after you suggested, but I get this error message (and no rows):
Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function bind_param() on bool in /mnt/dati/schede/cultura/cinema/films-prova.php:41 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in /mnt/dati/schede/cultura/cinema/films-prova.php on line 41
line 41 is
$stmt = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM films__olon WHERE genere find_in_set ?");
What value is in $genus when you get to the query?
Sorry, I don’t understand what you mean. $genius should recall ‘genere’ that has the values reported above (#17).
You need to validate all inputs before using them. This portion of the code requires a non-empty $_GET[‘genere’] value for it to work (we’ll worry about what type of value it is later.) You should trim, then test if the value is not empty. If the input is not valid, it’s a user error and you should set up and display a message telling the user what they did wrong and how to correct it, e.g. ‘Please select a Genre’. Also, as has already been stated, all the relevant code to query for and retrieve the data should be inside the validation ‘success’ logic so that you are not producing php errors and wasting resources when a required input is not present.
Using a SET data type creates a maintenance problem. To add, remove, or edit a choice, you must ALTER the table definition, and unless you are querying to get the table definition and parsing the column definition to get the list of choices for the User Interface part of this application, you must maintain a duplicate data definition in the php code. The suggestion that @droopsnoot has mentioned, stores the genre definitions in one place, a database table, where you can just insert, delete, or update a row of data, you would query this table to produce the choices for the user, and you can then also have things like a ‘description’ column to enhance the User Interface and User eXperience on your site.
While I don’t think you are getting database errors from what you are currently doing, do you have any error handling for all the database statements that can fail - connection, query, prepare, and execute? The easiest way of adding error handling for these statements is to use exceptions for errors and in most cases let php catch and handle the exception where php will use its error related settings (see my previous reply in this thread) to control what happens with the actual error information (database statement errors will ‘automatically’ get displayed/logged the same as php errors.) To use exceptions for errors for the mysqli extension, add the following line of code before the point where you make the database connection -
Don’t use exit/die for this condition. If the query doesn’t match any data, you should set up and display a message for the user, and you should display a whole web page with the genre choices, so that they can pick something else to search for.
Thank you.
I added the row you suggested, and changed the “find_in_set” with “like”, so the code is
<?php
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
mysqli_connect('localhost', 'myuser', 'mypsw', 'database-name');
if(isset($_GET['genere'])){
$genus =$_GET['genere'];
}
$stmt = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM films__olon WHERE genere like ?");
$stmt->bind_param("s", $genus);
$stmt->execute();
$result = $stmt->get_result();
//if($result->num_rows === 0) exit('No rows');
while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
echo "<h2>$genus</h2>";
echo "<h3>$row[titolo]</h3>";
echo "<p>$row[contenuti]</p>";
}
This is the error message:
Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function prepare() on null in /mnt/dati/schede/cultura/cinema/films-prova.php:41 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in /mnt/dati/schede/cultura/cinema/films-prova.php on line 41
The line 41 is this:
$stmt = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM films__olon WHERE genere like ?");
I suppose that the problem is an “empty” connection with localhost: isn’t it?
If so I will try to fix it tomorrow, because today is a very busy day.
Anyway your help will be very appreciated.
Good WE to everybody.