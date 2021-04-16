Prepared statments to show some mysql data

Is it correct that you’re binding $genus with an integer field type? From your post it seems that might contain a string. It really should contain a number in a normalised database, and the name of the genre should be retrieved from another table. That might be what you’re doing here, of course.

I’d also suggest that all of your query-related stuff should be inside the first if() clause - if there is no value in $genus , your variable won’t have a value in it when you call the query.