Prepared statement in PHP 8 / MySQL not working

Hi

I am trying out a script for a login but it appears the prepared statement is not prepared correctly. The thing is it worked fine on my local machine but fails when uploaded to live server. I have added some echoes to assist me in debugging and changed the database credentials. Maybe I messed the syntax up somehow but Ive checked and rechecked and cannot see why it is failing. It connects OK but fails at the point it prepares the statement to authenticate the user / pass. Can anyone see what is wrong, thanks.

Here is the on-screen result of my echoes:-

PHP version is: 8.0.11

About to start session

Session started

Connecting

Connected

Proceeding to authenticate submitted credentials

Preparing statement

Statement not prepared ok

and here is my code:-