Premium Member Code Assessment

Howdy All and in case anyone has missed the notification email concerning the NEW feature. Premium members can assess a great selection of code example projects. For a few different frameworks and languages required for frontend and backend Web Dev’s.

As a beginner and looking for some real-life coding scenarios and more then following. Or more like mimicking someone by following their exact steps during a YouTube video.

These offer more of a challenge for you to apply what you have learned. And search for what you are not familiar with. Unlike Frontend Mentor these have a working sandbox, tips and hints. As well as some starter files and a testing environment.

They give you more of a real-life experience to test yourself and measure your growth.

To find them when you open the site, go to the Library Tab. After selecting it look down to the 3rd Navbar option for Assessments.

Enjoy and happy learning as these will help bring you to the next level in your development journey.

Peace …

Follow the link to the Sitepoint’s Assessments page collection of assessments.

[https://www.sitepoint.com/premium/library/assessments/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=interactive_coding_assessments_are_here&utm_term=2022-11-24]