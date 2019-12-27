Preloader on the backend wordpress

im trying to insert preloader on wordpress when user login, www.example.com/wp-admin ,when user enter above url and login to site,preloader is load with image which is exactly as i wanted but i want this preloader to stay at least for 5sec so that user could read the message in preloader, and next issues is that after login to dashboard, every dashboard menu i click its load preloader which i dont want,i want preloader to load for just once for 5sec when user login, i dont want preloader to load everytime when dashboard menu is clicked.(Hope i have made my issue clear)

add_action( 'admin_head', 'dashboard_preloader' ); function dashboard_preloader() { ?> <script type="text/javascript"> jQuery(window).load(function() { jQuery('#status').fadeOut(); jQuery('body').delay(40).css({'overflow':'visible'}); }); </script> <div id="status" style="width: 100%; height: 780px; position: absolute; z-index: 9999; background-position: center center; margin: 10px 0px 0px 0px; background-image: url(<?php echo get_stylesheet_directory_uri();?>/images/7.jpg); background-repeat: no-repeat; left: 0; background-size: cover; top: 10px;"> </div> </div> <?php }