Preloader always display to late

If anybody is interested in some newbee background: After doing some research I figured that the whole page transition process is spreaded as follows:
- Click to open new page
- While server recieves all requests the new page requires to be organised and gathers all assets for your new page you still see the old page
- Then the Server starts to send all data to your browser (You still see your old page)
- In the moment all HTML, CSS and JS has reached your browser starts to build the DOM of your new page. (You still see your old page)
- If your page uses JSON files, they are loaded now. And delay all site buildup. (You still see your old page)
- Somewhere inbetween loading JSON Files the old page vanishes and the new page starts to render. Mostly starting off with a white page with no content and then quickly compsoing your layout together with a few cranky jumps as the components fill their space.
This procedure does change in it´s timely proportions depending how you use your caching tools, but it stays in this order.
So without an ajaxed or css page transition (Preloaders make no sense as they only show up after 75% of the process is done, no matter how you tweak them) the intenet still looks like it´s still 1995