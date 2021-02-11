Preloader always display to late

This is not really my area (and you have probably already tried this) but have you tried making sure the script and the css for the loader are the first resources in the head of the document and are inline not external (no libraries used). Ideally you would want to apply the loader as a background to the html element (as that’s the first thing to load) and hide all page content with css. Don’t link to any image loaders but have inline svg perhaps for the loader icon (or just plain text).

Then you would have another script just before the closing body tag that removes the loader and reveals the hidden elements. Make sure that you add a class to the html element with js which you then use to hide the content with css otherwise those with js disabled get nothing.

Whether it will make any difference if you just have a slow server is another matter