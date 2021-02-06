Preloader always display to late

JavaScript
#1

Hi!

Is there any way to have a preloader of a page allready displayed while the the server still handles the new page request? Because otherwise I have an empty page for about 3 seconds and then I see the preloader for about 2 seconds and then the site get´s displayed. So a preloader to me only makes sense when it allready displays in this Time-To-First-Byte time in which the server handles the request and until it is ready to send the first byte. Because then it would really be visible for the whole 5 seconds the page transition takes place.

Thanks!

Sascha

#2

How can I trigger the loader instantly after the TTFB is reached Which is at 0.6s seconds and not starting somewhere between First Content Paint and Onload time. Please see the attached visualisation using GTmetrix.

Screenshot_4
Screenshot_41247×255 31.8 KB