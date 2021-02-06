Preloader always display to late

Hi!

Is there any way to have a preloader of a page allready displayed while the the server still handles the new page request? Because otherwise I have an empty page for about 3 seconds and then I see the preloader for about 2 seconds and then the site get´s displayed. So a preloader to me only makes sense when it allready displays in this Time-To-First-Byte time in which the server handles the request and until it is ready to send the first byte. Because then it would really be visible for the whole 5 seconds the page transition takes place.

Thanks!

Sascha