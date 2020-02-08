Hi,

I am trying to preg_replace function but I am getting following error:

2019/11/07 22:08:53 [error] 1204#1204: *16 FastCGI sent in stderr: “PHP message: PHP Warning: preg_replace(): No ending delimiter ‘,’ found in /var/www/html/f_passbyref_p85.php on line 4” while reading response header from upstream, client: 127.0.0.1, se

<?Php //passing String to function by reference function stripCommas(&$inputString) { $inputString = preg_replace(",","", $inputString); } $myNumber = "10,000"; stripCommas($myNumber); print($myNumber); ?>

Some body please guide me.

Zulfi.