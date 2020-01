I need to change the end of a filename returned by woo_logo

it return something like http://content/images/mylogo.png

I want to change it to http://content/images/mylogo-fr.png

I don’t know the file name so I need to use the .png

I think for a start the . is a problem. Can anyone show me how to do this?

preg_replace("/\./png/", "-fr.png", $woo_options['woo_logo']);