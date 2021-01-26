Preg_match with regex expression for phone number

pandglobal: pandglobal: i can’t find where a+ was used in our sample codes

not “a+” but a “+”.

+ says: Whatever came before me, repeat it at least one, but as many times as needed to make the match.

So: /a+b+c+/ reads as: “the letter a, repeated 1 or more times, followed by the letter b, repeated one or more times, followed by the letter c, repeated 1 or more times”, and will match all of the following:

abc (this is the smallest string that will match.)

aabc

aabbbbbbccccc

but will not match any of the following:

bbbbbcccc (needs at least 1 ‘a’)

bac (the a has to come first.)

cab

ac

abc

abdc

But to confuse you more, these WILL match:

cabc

bbbbbabcccccc

caaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaabccccccccccccccc

dddddddddddddaaaaaaabbbbbbbbbccccccccccceeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

(Note that i did not put ^ or $ in my pattern!)