Preg_match with regex expression for phone number

PHP
better explained. :smile:

i quite don’t get the above.

i can’t find where a+ was used in our sample codes

i supposed \a+ or \s+ means one or more string. or one or more alphabets starting with a?

not “a+” but a “+”.
+ says: Whatever came before me, repeat it at least one, but as many times as needed to make the match.

So: /a+b+c+/ reads as: “the letter a, repeated 1 or more times, followed by the letter b, repeated one or more times, followed by the letter c, repeated 1 or more times”, and will match all of the following:
abc (this is the smallest string that will match.)
aabc
aabbbbbbccccc

but will not match any of the following:
bbbbbcccc (needs at least 1 ‘a’)
bac (the a has to come first.)
cab
ac
abc
abdc

But to confuse you more, these WILL match:
cabc
bbbbbabcccccc
caaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaabccccccccccccccc
dddddddddddddaaaaaaabbbbbbbbbccccccccccceeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
(Note that i did not put ^ or $ in my pattern!)

obviously here is where the confusion started. i now fully understand the use of +

and i equally understand pattern starting with a string even without having to use ^

but then how come a+b+c will have something like cabcbbbbbbbbbbbbcaaaaa

and you say its still valid :smile:

need to know the logic behind it

Because it contains the pattern.
a+b+c+
cabcbbbbbbbbbbbbcaaaaa

Don’t think you’ve quite gotten it… ^ means the pattern MUST start at the beginning. If ^ is not present, the pattern may start anywhere in the string, including the beginning.

it does not,
the statement said
a should come first and after a or more a’s then b can follow.
after atleast one b or more b’s then c can follow.

You must not use ^ to indicate start and finish, is only useful when using range, so you ensure that even as ranges are allowed the string must begin with 5

Hope am getting it Sir :smile:

are you serious ? let me try the code out first, not disbelieving my instructor, just trying to believe myself.

Nope. It’s useful whenever you want the pattern to match the start of a string.

For example: “I want to replace sentences that start with ‘I’ with ‘He’”. You would search for /^I\s/ (“At the start of the string, find the character I followed by a space.”)

great! thanks alot, i got the clue.

I tried running this code to confirm why a+b+c can start with anything like cabbbcc

but i was faced with an error message, then i knew i have missed something.

!preg_match('/a+b+c+/', $stringtoworkon);

but i was greeted with an error message compilation failed, repeat offset 5 and many more grammar.

What did i do wrong?

Well, I’m not sure about the PHP code you’re using, without seeing it all it would be difficult to diagnose.

Here’s a link that may help shed light on what the engine looks for, and what it finds:

Okay i will post my full codes below, only the phone validation works, the a+b+c is not working, could it be from my php version?

<?php
// error reporting
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', 1);

// create variables
$name = !empty($_POST['testname']) ? $_POST['testname'] : '';
$phone = !empty($_POST['testphone']) ? $_POST['testphone'] : '';


// php validation function here
if(isset($_POST['submit_test'])){
	
	if(!preg_match('/a+b+C+/', $name)){
		echo 'Wrong! your name must start with a and then b and then c <br>';
	}else{
		echo 'Your name is perfect, matched correctly <br>';
	}
	
	if(!preg_match('/^\+[0-9]*$/', $phone)){
		echo 'Wrong! your phone must start with + followed by digits <br>';
	}else{
		echo 'Your phone is perfect, i can dial it now <br>';
	}
	
}




?>


<!-- Html code here -->
<form action="" method="post">
Name <input type="text" name="testname" value="<?php echo $name;?>" id="testname"><br>
Phone <input type="text" name="testphone" value="<?php echo $phone;?>" id="testphone"><br>

<input type="submit" name="submit_test" value="Submit Now">


</form>
I think i should change my code from preg_match() to preg_match_all()

because most times they behave differently depending on the statement.

secondly, the regex101 said something about partial match and i don’t want to know what it is, because the purpose of using preg_match is to ensure pattern match exactly, if using ^ always will help me excape partial matches then i will always use it.

look very carefullly…

I tried both a+b+c and i equally tried a+b+c+ but the place + was called after c says something like compilation error nothing to repeat.

You can copy the entire code and paste in a php file and run it in your local machine let me see if it validates well in your own end. I still suspect am missing something or version update.

image
shrug works perfectly for me. Far as i know, the PCRE engine has not been updated in any significant fashion in several major versions of PHP.

(Read as: This code should work unless you’re using PHP 4.1 or lower. If you are using PHP 4.1 or lower, stop.)

oh thanks, :smile:
but am not using php 4.1 am using 7.2 and am equally using xamp.

great it worked, so which one is the right way, a+b+c or a+b+c+ ?

and why is your C in capital letter in the image, i thought is case sensitive?

You tell me. You wrote it.

I can’t stop laughing at myself, i actually used capital letter for C in the code but was typing small letters which was why it keep falling.

I know is case sensitive.

Thanks alot @m_hutley and @Gandalf

When ever i have conflicting issues with regex i will refer back to this post for lecture continual!

this is also why i told you to look very carefully at what you’d written in post 42.

I obeyed your instruction and looked but not carefully though :smile: