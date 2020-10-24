Preg_match with regex expression for phone number

better explained.
i quite don’t get the above.
i can’t find where a+ was used in our sample codes
i supposed \a+ or \s+ means one or more string. or one or more alphabets starting with a?
not “a+” but a “+”.
+ says: Whatever came before me, repeat it at least one, but as many times as needed to make the match.
So:
/a+b+c+/ reads as: “the letter a, repeated 1 or more times, followed by the letter b, repeated one or more times, followed by the letter c, repeated 1 or more times”, and will match all of the following:
abc (this is the smallest string that will match.)
aabc
aabbbbbbccccc
but will not match any of the following:
bbbbbcccc (needs at least 1 ‘a’)
bac (the a has to come first.)
cab
ac
abc
abdc
But to confuse you more, these WILL match:
cabc
bbbbbabcccccc
caaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaabccccccccccccccc
dddddddddddddaaaaaaabbbbbbbbbccccccccccceeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
(Note that i did not put ^ or $ in my pattern!)
obviously here is where the confusion started. i now fully understand the use of +
and i equally understand pattern starting with a string even without having to use ^
but then how come a+b+c will have something like cabcbbbbbbbbbbbbcaaaaa
and you say its still valid
need to know the logic behind it
Because it contains the pattern.
a+b+c+
cabcbbbbbbbbbbbbcaaaaa
Don’t think you’ve quite gotten it… ^ means the pattern MUST start at the beginning. If ^ is not present, the pattern may start anywhere in the string, including the beginning.
it does not,
the statement said
a should come first and after a or more a’s then b can follow.
after atleast one b or more b’s then c can follow.
You must not use ^ to indicate start and finish, is only useful when using range, so you ensure that even as ranges are allowed the string must begin with 5
Hope am getting it Sir
are you serious ? let me try the code out first, not disbelieving my instructor, just trying to believe myself.
Nope. It’s useful whenever you want the pattern to match the start of a string.
For example: “I want to replace sentences that start with ‘I’ with ‘He’”. You would search for
/^I\s/ (“At the start of the string, find the character I followed by a space.”)
great! thanks alot, i got the clue.
I tried running this code to confirm why a+b+c can start with anything like cabbbcc
but i was faced with an error message, then i knew i have missed something.
!preg_match('/a+b+c+/', $stringtoworkon);
but i was greeted with an error message compilation failed, repeat offset 5 and many more grammar.
What did i do wrong?
Well, I’m not sure about the PHP code you’re using, without seeing it all it would be difficult to diagnose.
Here’s a link that may help shed light on what the engine looks for, and what it finds:
Okay i will post my full codes below, only the phone validation works, the a+b+c is not working, could it be from my php version?
<?php
// error reporting
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', 1);
// create variables
$name = !empty($_POST['testname']) ? $_POST['testname'] : '';
$phone = !empty($_POST['testphone']) ? $_POST['testphone'] : '';
// php validation function here
if(isset($_POST['submit_test'])){
if(!preg_match('/a+b+C+/', $name)){
echo 'Wrong! your name must start with a and then b and then c <br>';
}else{
echo 'Your name is perfect, matched correctly <br>';
}
if(!preg_match('/^\+[0-9]*$/', $phone)){
echo 'Wrong! your phone must start with + followed by digits <br>';
}else{
echo 'Your phone is perfect, i can dial it now <br>';
}
}
?>
<!-- Html code here -->
<form action="" method="post">
Name <input type="text" name="testname" value="<?php echo $name;?>" id="testname"><br>
Phone <input type="text" name="testphone" value="<?php echo $phone;?>" id="testphone"><br>
<input type="submit" name="submit_test" value="Submit Now">
</form>
I think i should change my code from preg_match() to preg_match_all()
because most times they behave differently depending on the statement.
secondly, the regex101 said something about partial match and i don’t want to know what it is, because the purpose of using preg_match is to ensure pattern match exactly, if using ^ always will help me excape partial matches then i will always use it.
look very carefullly…
I tried both a+b+c and i equally tried a+b+c+ but the place + was called after c says something like compilation error nothing to repeat.
You can copy the entire code and paste in a php file and run it in your local machine let me see if it validates well in your own end. I still suspect am missing something or version update.
shrug works perfectly for me. Far as i know, the PCRE engine has not been updated in any significant fashion in several major versions of PHP.
(Read as: This code should work unless you’re using PHP 4.1 or lower. If you are using PHP 4.1 or lower, stop.)
oh thanks,
but am not using php 4.1 am using 7.2 and am equally using xamp.
great it worked, so which one is the right way, a+b+c or a+b+c+ ?
and why is your C in capital letter in the image, i thought is case sensitive?
You tell me. You wrote it.
I can’t stop laughing at myself, i actually used capital letter for C in the code but was typing small letters which was why it keep falling.
I know is case sensitive.
Thanks alot @m_hutley and @Gandalf
When ever i have conflicting issues with regex i will refer back to this post for lecture continual!
this is also why i told you to look very carefully at what you’d written in post 42.
I obeyed your instruction and looked but not carefully though