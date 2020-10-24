Preg_match with regex expression for phone number

not “a+” but a “+”.
+ says: Whatever came before me, repeat it at least one, but as many times as needed to make the match.
So:
/a+b+c+/ reads as: “the letter a, repeated 1 or more times, followed by the letter b, repeated one or more times, followed by the letter c, repeated 1 or more times”, and will match all of the following:
abc (this is the smallest string that will match.)
aabc
aabbbbbbccccc
but will not match any of the following:
bbbbbcccc (needs at least 1 ‘a’)
bac (the a has to come first.)
cab
ac
abc
abdc
But to confuse you more, these WILL match:
cabc
bbbbbabcccccc
caaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaabccccccccccccccc
dddddddddddddaaaaaaabbbbbbbbbccccccccccceeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
(Note that i did not put ^ or $ in my pattern!)