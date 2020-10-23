Preg_match with regex expression for phone number

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsxRaFNropw (If you need an example - here’s Tom Scott rambling about UK phone numbers, and how complicated they get.)
This is the exact code that i typed that ensures it starts with + has digits from anywhere 0-9 and does not contain any letters afterwards.
preg_match('/^\+[0-9]*$/');
Now when i tried to remove * it makes all numbers invalid.
I understand every other parts but that * which means zero or more times, does it really mean what?
Yes Sir, i learnt that now thanks
You missed the word OR - zero or more times.
i can relate with this, after plus sign allow any other digits only.
allow exactly 1 or more digits only.
a + does not allow 0.
have updated it, thanks.
better explained.
i quite don’t get the above.
i can’t find where a+ was used in our sample codes
i supposed \a+ or \s+ means one or more string. or one or more alphabets starting with a?
not “a+” but a “+”.
+ says: Whatever came before me, repeat it at least one, but as many times as needed to make the match.
So:
/a+b+c+/ reads as: “the letter a, repeated 1 or more times, followed by the letter b, repeated one or more times, followed by the letter c, repeated 1 or more times”, and will match all of the following:
abc (this is the smallest string that will match.)
aabc
aabbbbbbccccc
but will not match any of the following:
bbbbbcccc (needs at least 1 ‘a’)
bac (the a has to come first.)
cab
ac
abc
abdc
But to confuse you more, these WILL match:
cabc
bbbbbabcccccc
caaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaabccccccccccccccc
dddddddddddddaaaaaaabbbbbbbbbccccccccccceeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
(Note that i did not put ^ or $ in my pattern!)
obviously here is where the confusion started. i now fully understand the use of +
and i equally understand pattern starting with a string even without having to use ^
but then how come a+b+c will have something like cabcbbbbbbbbbbbbcaaaaa
and you say its still valid
need to know the logic behind it
Because it contains the pattern.
a+b+c+
cabcbbbbbbbbbbbbcaaaaa
Don’t think you’ve quite gotten it… ^ means the pattern MUST start at the beginning. If ^ is not present, the pattern may start anywhere in the string, including the beginning.
it does not,
the statement said
a should come first and after a or more a’s then b can follow.
after atleast one b or more b’s then c can follow.
You must not use ^ to indicate start and finish, is only useful when using range, so you ensure that even as ranges are allowed the string must begin with 5
Hope am getting it Sir
are you serious ? let me try the code out first, not disbelieving my instructor, just trying to believe myself.
Nope. It’s useful whenever you want the pattern to match the start of a string.
For example: “I want to replace sentences that start with ‘I’ with ‘He’”. You would search for
/^I\s/ (“At the start of the string, find the character I followed by a space.”)
great! thanks alot, i got the clue.
I tried running this code to confirm why a+b+c can start with anything like cabbbcc
but i was faced with an error message, then i knew i have missed something.
!preg_match('/a+b+c+/', $stringtoworkon);
but i was greeted with an error message compilation failed, repeat offset 5 and many more grammar.
What did i do wrong?
Well, I’m not sure about the PHP code you’re using, without seeing it all it would be difficult to diagnose.
Here’s a link that may help shed light on what the engine looks for, and what it finds:
Okay i will post my full codes below, only the phone validation works, the a+b+c is not working, could it be from my php version?
<?php
// error reporting
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', 1);
// create variables
$name = !empty($_POST['testname']) ? $_POST['testname'] : '';
$phone = !empty($_POST['testphone']) ? $_POST['testphone'] : '';
// php validation function here
if(isset($_POST['submit_test'])){
if(!preg_match('/a+b+C+/', $name)){
echo 'Wrong! your name must start with a and then b and then c <br>';
}else{
echo 'Your name is perfect, matched correctly <br>';
}
if(!preg_match('/^\+[0-9]*$/', $phone)){
echo 'Wrong! your phone must start with + followed by digits <br>';
}else{
echo 'Your phone is perfect, i can dial it now <br>';
}
}
?>
<!-- Html code here -->
<form action="" method="post">
Name <input type="text" name="testname" value="<?php echo $name;?>" id="testname"><br>
Phone <input type="text" name="testphone" value="<?php echo $phone;?>" id="testphone"><br>
<input type="submit" name="submit_test" value="Submit Now">
</form>
I think i should change my code from preg_match() to preg_match_all()
because most times they behave differently depending on the statement.
secondly, the regex101 said something about partial match and i don’t want to know what it is, because the purpose of using preg_match is to ensure pattern match exactly, if using ^ always will help me excape partial matches then i will always use it.
look very carefullly…