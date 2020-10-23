Preg_match with regex expression for phone number

okay, we’re getting closer.
#1: escaping is done with a
\, not a
/.
#2: The full expression of what you have written there, if you switched all the
/'s to
\'s, is as follows:
“From the beginning of the string, start a subpattern. Literal +, literal ), 1 or more 0-9, followed by a digit.”
Which is close, but:
-
We don’t want a subpattern for the +. (and besides, because you escaped the ), the subpattern never closes!)
-
We want to make sure that this pattern is the whole string. (Otherwise, we could say “+12asdbasdas” is a valid phone number.) (Hint: See post #4.)