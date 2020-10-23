Preg_match with regex expression for phone number

the quantifiers said + is a quantifier meaning if i use it like that am telling the script to add instances, which will result to Z+ meaning ZZ

so for me to make it work i should cast + into a string so the code wont see it as a quantifer but as a letter or string

"^(/+/)[0-9]+/d"

What i did:
I started the pattern with ^
Then i escaped plus to act like string instead of a quantifier

then i added range or 0-9

then i added the quantifer plus which means repeat one or more times

then i ensure it ended as a digit which is what /d does

but /s ends it as string

okay, we’re getting closer.
#1: escaping is done with a \, not a /.
#2: The full expression of what you have written there, if you switched all the /'s to \'s, is as follows:
“From the beginning of the string, start a subpattern. Literal +, literal ), 1 or more 0-9, followed by a digit.”

Which is close, but:

  • We don’t want a subpattern for the +. (and besides, because you escaped the ), the subpattern never closes!)

  • We want to make sure that this pattern is the whole string. (Otherwise, we could say “+12asdbasdas” is a valid phone number.) (Hint: See post #4.)

okay thanks for the corrections

"^+\[0-9]$"

please what about this? and what does sub pattern mean, and by using (code here) what am i implying?

the slash goes before the thing you’re escaping. so \+.

This currently reads as “From the start of the string, have a literal plus, and then exactly 1 digit, and then the end of the string.”

You’re close enough at this point that i’m going to give you the answer (or a couple of answers) to the question you asked.
/^\+[0-9]+$/
/^\+\d+$/

(these are equivalent statements)

However, you may want to refine your statement. This pattern will define “+1” as a valid phone number, as well as “+2309182039812309182309128309128301298301293829830128301”.

You may want to refine your definition of what a valid phone number is, if possible. (Note: It may not be possible to refine much, depending on what phone numbers you want to accept!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsxRaFNropw (If you need an example - here’s Tom Scott rambling about UK phone numbers, and how complicated they get.)

This is the exact code that i typed that ensures it starts with + has digits from anywhere 0-9 and does not contain any letters afterwards.

preg_match('/^\+[0-9]*$/');

Now when i tried to remove * it makes all numbers invalid.

I understand every other parts but that * which means zero or more times, does it really mean what?

Yes Sir, i learnt that now thanks

You missed the word OR - zero or more times.

i can relate with this, after plus sign allow any other digits only.

allow exactly 1 or more digits only.

a + does not allow 0.

have updated it, thanks.

better explained. :smile:

i quite don’t get the above.

i can’t find where a+ was used in our sample codes

i supposed \a+ or \s+ means one or more string. or one or more alphabets starting with a?

not “a+” but a “+”.
+ says: Whatever came before me, repeat it at least one, but as many times as needed to make the match.

So: /a+b+c+/ reads as: “the letter a, repeated 1 or more times, followed by the letter b, repeated one or more times, followed by the letter c, repeated 1 or more times”, and will match all of the following:
abc (this is the smallest string that will match.)
aabc
aabbbbbbccccc

but will not match any of the following:
bbbbbcccc (needs at least 1 ‘a’)
bac (the a has to come first.)
cab
ac
abc
abdc

But to confuse you more, these WILL match:
cabc
bbbbbabcccccc
caaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaabccccccccccccccc
dddddddddddddaaaaaaabbbbbbbbbccccccccccceeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
(Note that i did not put ^ or $ in my pattern!)

obviously here is where the confusion started. i now fully understand the use of +

and i equally understand pattern starting with a string even without having to use ^

but then how come a+b+c will have something like cabcbbbbbbbbbbbbcaaaaa

and you say its still valid :smile:

need to know the logic behind it

Because it contains the pattern.
a+b+c+
cabcbbbbbbbbbbbbcaaaaa

Don’t think you’ve quite gotten it… ^ means the pattern MUST start at the beginning. If ^ is not present, the pattern may start anywhere in the string, including the beginning.

it does not,
the statement said
a should come first and after a or more a’s then b can follow.
after atleast one b or more b’s then c can follow.

You must not use ^ to indicate start and finish, is only useful when using range, so you ensure that even as ranges are allowed the string must begin with 5

Hope am getting it Sir :smile:

are you serious ? let me try the code out first, not disbelieving my instructor, just trying to believe myself.

Nope. It’s useful whenever you want the pattern to match the start of a string.

For example: “I want to replace sentences that start with ‘I’ with ‘He’”. You would search for /^I\s/ (“At the start of the string, find the character I followed by a space.”)