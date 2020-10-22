Preg_match with regex expression for phone number

am yet to read @Gandalf sheet, was still studying yours, but give me few minutes
"(^|\s)+[0-9]($|\s)"
I think the above code will do the magic
thanks @Gandalf
Close. You tried to run a little bit before you walked there. You copied my pattern without understanding it.
Put this sentence into pattern form:
“From the start of the string, I want a plus sign. Followed by digits 0-9, repeated one-or-more times, Followed by the end of the string.”
(Hint: you’ll need the Quantifiers section of the cheat sheet.)
you are very correct i knew i got the answer but don’t know what (^|\s) actually means
what will be at the end of the string? which word or letters?
the quantifiers said + is a quantifier meaning if i use it like that am telling the script to add instances, which will result to Z+ meaning ZZ
so for me to make it work i should cast + into a string so the code wont see it as a quantifer but as a letter or string
"^(/+/)[0-9]+/d"
What i did:
I started the pattern with ^
Then i escaped plus to act like string instead of a quantifier
then i added range or 0-9
then i added the quantifer plus which means repeat one or more times
then i ensure it ended as a digit which is what /d does
but /s ends it as string
okay, we’re getting closer.
#1: escaping is done with a
\, not a
/.
#2: The full expression of what you have written there, if you switched all the
/'s to
\'s, is as follows:
“From the beginning of the string, start a subpattern. Literal +, literal ), 1 or more 0-9, followed by a digit.”
Which is close, but:
-
We don’t want a subpattern for the +. (and besides, because you escaped the ), the subpattern never closes!)
-
We want to make sure that this pattern is the whole string. (Otherwise, we could say “+12asdbasdas” is a valid phone number.) (Hint: See post #4.)
okay thanks for the corrections
"^+\[0-9]$"
please what about this? and what does sub pattern mean, and by using (code here) what am i implying?
the slash goes before the thing you’re escaping. so
\+.
This currently reads as “From the start of the string, have a literal plus, and then exactly 1 digit, and then the end of the string.”
You’re close enough at this point that i’m going to give you the answer (or a couple of answers) to the question you asked.
/^\+[0-9]+$/
/^\+\d+$/
(these are equivalent statements)
However, you may want to refine your statement. This pattern will define “+1” as a valid phone number, as well as “+2309182039812309182309128309128301298301293829830128301”.
You may want to refine your definition of what a valid phone number is, if possible. (Note: It may not be possible to refine much, depending on what phone numbers you want to accept!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsxRaFNropw (If you need an example - here’s Tom Scott rambling about UK phone numbers, and how complicated they get.)
This is the exact code that i typed that ensures it starts with + has digits from anywhere 0-9 and does not contain any letters afterwards.
preg_match('/^\+[0-9]*$/');
Now when i tried to remove * it makes all numbers invalid.
I understand every other parts but that * which means zero or more times, does it really mean what?
Yes Sir, i learnt that now thanks
You missed the word OR - zero or more times.
i can relate with this, after plus sign allow any other digits only.
allow exactly 1 or more digits only.
a + does not allow 0.
have updated it, thanks.
better explained.
i quite don’t get the above.
i can’t find where a+ was used in our sample codes
i supposed \a+ or \s+ means one or more string. or one or more alphabets starting with a?