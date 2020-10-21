Preg_match with regex expression for phone number

Please house,
i need to allow a set of number to start with + and end with digits.
eg. +38976768777
This is what i have but is not working, throwing errors too
preg_match('/^[+0-9]/*$');
please help out, thanks.
Your pattern is invalid.
* and
$ are not modifiers.
Your pattern starts and stops at the /'s.
Also, if you do move your trailing / to the correct location, your pattern is still incorrect - it currently would allow +++++++++ as a valid phone number, also 123879872398712987391827398127398712983719827391827398127397293918837198721.
thanks @m_hutley
I already know am not getting it right, regex confuses me a whole lot, but i must say is a very powerful tool to use.
don’t just show me the correct method also throw light in how to do it.
especially /^ means start but i don’t know of ending delimeters. and i know [0-9] to be ranges of any digits but i don’t know how to put them together as a valid code
Delimiter: Things that go around the pattern to tell the regex engine where the pattern starts and stops.
More specifically, the first character SETS the delimiter - so the first character “/” says to the regex engine “Keep going until you see another /. That’s my pattern.” (Consequently, the Delimiter character cannot appear IN the pattern, which is why the first character sets the character - if you wanted to include / in the pattern, you would chose another delimiter character, like #.)
^ at the beginning of a pattern means “This must be the start of the string.”
$ at the end of a pattern means “This must be the end of the string.”
Consequently, having both ^ and $ means “The entire string must match this pattern.”
For example:
“abc123” will match the pattern “bc123”, and “bc123$” but not “^bc123” or “^bc123$” because the start of the string did not begin with a b.