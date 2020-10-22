Preg_match with regex expression for phone number

pandglobal: pandglobal: "^+\[0-9]$"

the slash goes before the thing you’re escaping. so \+ .

This currently reads as “From the start of the string, have a literal plus, and then exactly 1 digit, and then the end of the string.”

You’re close enough at this point that i’m going to give you the answer (or a couple of answers) to the question you asked.

/^\+[0-9]+$/

/^\+\d+$/

(these are equivalent statements)

However, you may want to refine your statement. This pattern will define “+1” as a valid phone number, as well as “+2309182039812309182309128309128301298301293829830128301”.

You may want to refine your definition of what a valid phone number is, if possible. (Note: It may not be possible to refine much, depending on what phone numbers you want to accept!)