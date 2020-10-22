Preg_match with regex expression for phone number

Also, if you do move your trailing / to the correct location, your pattern is still incorrect - it currently would allow +++++++++ as a valid phone number, also 123879872398712987391827398127398712983719827391827398127397293918837198721.
Delimiter: Things that go around the pattern to tell the regex engine where the pattern starts and stops.
More specifically, the first character SETS the delimiter - so the first character “/” says to the regex engine “Keep going until you see another /. That’s my pattern.” (Consequently, the Delimiter character cannot appear IN the pattern, which is why the first character sets the character - if you wanted to include / in the pattern, you would chose another delimiter character, like #.)
^ at the beginning of a pattern means “This must be the start of the string.”
$ at the end of a pattern means “This must be the end of the string.”
Consequently, having both ^ and $ means “The entire string must match this pattern.”
For example:
“abc123” will match the pattern “bc123”, and “bc123$” but not “^bc123” or “^bc123$” because the start of the string did not begin with a b.
No. Without a character class, every character is explicitly relevant, and must be present in the match.
“bc123$” reads as:
“The letter b. Followed by the letter c. Followed by the number 1. Followed by the number 2. Followed by the number 3, at the end of the string” (or line, but… topic beyond scope.)
“bc123$” would find a match in:
“alksjdalskdjbc123”
If I wanted to find ‘any string that contains one of: b,c,1,2,3 anywhere in the string’, I would use the pattern "[bc123]" as my test.
Consider the following:
“I want to replace all instances of the words ‘hiss’ and ‘kiss’ with the word ‘blank’”. My regex for this match may be "[hk]iss" (actually it would probably be something like "(^|\s)[hk]iss($|\s)", but… walk before you run.)
So, what does preg_match('/[0-9]/'); tell your script to look for?
Close. You tried to run a little bit before you walked there. You copied my pattern without understanding it.
Put this sentence into pattern form:
“From the start of the string, I want a plus sign. Followed by digits 0-9, repeated one-or-more times, Followed by the end of the string.”
(Hint: you’ll need the Quantifiers section of the cheat sheet.)
okay, we’re getting closer. #1: escaping is done with a \, not a /. #2: The full expression of what you have written there, if you switched all the /'s to \'s, is as follows:
“From the beginning of the string, start a subpattern. Literal +, literal ), 1 or more 0-9, followed by a digit.”
Which is close, but:
We don’t want a subpattern for the +. (and besides, because you escaped the ), the subpattern never closes!)
We want to make sure that this pattern is the whole string. (Otherwise, we could say “+12asdbasdas” is a valid phone number.) (Hint: See post #4.)