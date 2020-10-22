Preg_match with regex expression for phone number

Delimiter: Things that go around the pattern to tell the regex engine where the pattern starts and stops.

More specifically, the first character SETS the delimiter - so the first character “/” says to the regex engine “Keep going until you see another /. That’s my pattern.” (Consequently, the Delimiter character cannot appear IN the pattern, which is why the first character sets the character - if you wanted to include / in the pattern, you would chose another delimiter character, like #.)

^ at the beginning of a pattern means “This must be the start of the string.”

$ at the end of a pattern means “This must be the end of the string.”

Consequently, having both ^ and $ means “The entire string must match this pattern.”

For example:

“abc123” will match the pattern “bc123”, and “bc123$” but not “^bc123” or “^bc123$” because the start of the string did not begin with a b.