Preg_match with regex expression for phone number

Please house,
i need to allow a set of number to start with + and end with digits.
eg. +38976768777
This is what i have but is not working, throwing errors too
preg_match('/^[+0-9]/*$');
please help out, thanks.
Your pattern is invalid.
* and
$ are not modifiers.
Your pattern starts and stops at the /'s.
Also, if you do move your trailing / to the correct location, your pattern is still incorrect - it currently would allow +++++++++ as a valid phone number, also 123879872398712987391827398127398712983719827391827398127397293918837198721.