How can I modify the following regex (?:(\s{2,})|(\s>)) to work on only what’s between angular brackets ( < & > ).

Currently, this matches everything that’s not enclosed in angular brackets as well.

And my attempt (?<=<)(?:(\s{2,})|(\s>))(?=>) to get it to work with angular brackets does nothing at all.

Here is the link to the original code on regex101.com along with what needs to be matched and not, and my attempt (which does not work).

Can someone please help?