Pre-built Javascript Image Gallery Not Working

#1

I’m trying to get this image gallery to function, but the result so far is just a static display that doesn’t actually work. I probably made an obvious mistake copying & pasting the code but I’m just not seeing it. Can you help? …Thanks

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
	<meta content="text/html; charset=utf-8" http-equiv="Content-Type">
	<title>Image Gallery</title>
	<link href='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/4.1.2/css/bootstrap.min.css' rel='stylesheet' type='text/css'>
	<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js">
	</script>
	<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/4.1.2/css/bootstrap.min.css">
	</script>
	<script>
	<script $(document).ready(function () {
	   // Change image on selection
	   $("#gallery img").click(function () {
	       // Get current image source
	       var image = $(this).attr("src");
	       // Apply grayscale to thumbnails except selected
	       $("#gallery").find("img").css("filter", "grayscale(1)");
	       $(this).css("filter", "none");
	       // Change image
	       $("#gallery-img").css("background-image", "url(" + image + ")");
	       // Apply link to image
	       $("#gallery-link").attr("href", image);
	       // Use id for count
	       $("#count").text($(this).attr("id"));
	   });

	   // Get total number of images
	   var gallerySize = $(".gallery-thumbnails img").length;
	   $("#total").text(gallerySize);

	   var display = $("#imgDisplay");
	   var scroll = $("#imgScroll");
	   var scale = $("#imgScale");

	   // Image display
	   display.change(function () {
	       if (display.val() === "contain") {
	           $("#gallery-img").css("background-size", "contain");
	       } else {
	           $("#gallery-img").css("background-size", "cover");
	       }
	   });

	   // Scroll
	   scroll.change(function () {
	       if (scroll.val() === "yes") {
	           $("#gallery-box").css("overflow", "scroll");
	       } else {
	           $("#gallery-box").css("overflow", "hidden");
	       }
	   });

	   // Scale
	   var changeScale = scale.change(function () {
	       $("#gallery-img").css("background-size", scale.val() + "px");
	   });
	});

	</script>
	<style>
	   body {
	     width: 100vw;
	     height: 100vh;
	     margin: 2% auto;
	     background-color: #111;
	   }
	    
	   label {
	     color: #5d5dff;
	   }
	    
	   #gallery {
	     color: white;
	   }
	    
	   #gallery-box {
	     display: block;
	     position: relative;
	     max-height: 400px;
	     width: 100%;
	     overflow: scroll;
	     width: 100%;
	   }
	    
	   #gallery-box::-webkit-scrollbar {
	     width: 10px;
	     height: 10px;
	   }
	    
	   #gallery-box::-webkit-scrollbar-track {
	     background: #e5e5e5;
	   }
	    
	   #gallery-box::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb {
	     background: #5d5dff;
	   }
	    
	   #gallery-box::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb:hover {
	     background: #7d7dff;
	   }
	    
	   #gallery-count {
	     display: inline-block;
	     position: absolute;
	     top: 0;
	     right: 0;
	     padding: 15px;
	     background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8);
	     color: #fff;
	     height: 50px;
	     text-decoration: none;
	   }
	    
	   #gallery-img {
	     display: -webkit-box;
	     display: flex;
	     min-height: 400px;
	     min-width: 600px;
	     height: auto;
	     background: #e5e5e5;
	     text-align: center;
	     background-image: url("https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=10");
	     background-size: cover;
	     background-repeat: no-repeat;
	     background-position: center;
	     -webkit-transition: 0.3s ease-in-out;
	     transition: 0.3s ease-in-out;
	   }
	    
	   .gallery-thumbnails {
	     display: -webkit-box;
	     display: flex;
	     height: auto;
	     overflow: hidden;
	     width: 100%;
	     background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.1);
	     border-top: 2px solid white;
	   }
	    
	   .gallery-thumbnails img {
	     float: left;
	     width: 10%;
	     cursor: pointer;
	     padding: 0;
	     -webkit-filter: grayscale(1);
	             filter: grayscale(1);
	     min-height: 25px;
	   }
	    
	   .gallery-thumbnails img:hover {
	     -webkit-filter: none !important;
	             filter: none !important;
	   }
	</style>
</head>
<body>
	<div class="container" id="gallery">
		<div class="col-xs-12 no-pad">
			<h3>Image Gallery</h3>
			<hr>
		</div>
		<div id="gallery-box">
			<div id="gallery-count">
				<span id="count">1</span> of <span id="total"></span>
			</div><a href="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=10" id="gallery-link" target="_blank"></a>
			<div id="gallery-img"></div>
		</div>
		<div class="gallery-thumbnails">
			<div class="col-xs-12 no-pad"><img class="img-responsive" id="1" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=10"> <img class="img-responsive" id="2" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=20"> <img class="img-responsive" id="3" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=30"> <img class="img-responsive" id="4" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=40"> <img class="img-responsive" id="5" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=50"> <img class="img-responsive" id="6" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=60"> <img class="img-responsive" id="7" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=70"> <img class="img-responsive" id="8" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=80"> <img class="img-responsive" id="9" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=90"> <img class="img-responsive" id="10" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=100"></div>
		</div>
		<hr>
		<div class="row">
			<div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-4">
				<label>Image Display</label> <select class="form-control" id="imgDisplay">
					<option value="cover">
						cover
					</option>
					<option value="contain">
						contain
					</option>
				</select>
			</div>
			<div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-4">
				<label>Scroll</label> <select class="form-control" id="imgScroll">
					<option value="yes">
						Yes
					</option>
					<option value="no">
						No
					</option>
				</select>
			</div>
			<div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-4">
				<label>Scale</label> <input class="slider form-control" id="imgScale" max="1200" min="200" type="range" value="700">
			</div>
		</div>
	</div>
</body>
</html>
#2 
<script>
	<script $(document).ready(function () {

Is that an actual typo? The second script shouldn’t be there…

<script>
 $(document).ready(function () {
#3

Yes! The typo was in the original code. Good catch …after fixing that, it appears to work :).