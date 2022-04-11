Pre-built Javascript Image Gallery Not Working

I’m trying to get this image gallery to function, but the result so far is just a static display that doesn’t actually work. I probably made an obvious mistake copying & pasting the code but I’m just not seeing it. Can you help? …Thanks

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta content="text/html; charset=utf-8" http-equiv="Content-Type"> <title>Image Gallery</title> <link href='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/4.1.2/css/bootstrap.min.css' rel='stylesheet' type='text/css'> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"> </script> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/4.1.2/css/bootstrap.min.css"> </script> <script> <script $(document).ready(function () { // Change image on selection $("#gallery img").click(function () { // Get current image source var image = $(this).attr("src"); // Apply grayscale to thumbnails except selected $("#gallery").find("img").css("filter", "grayscale(1)"); $(this).css("filter", "none"); // Change image $("#gallery-img").css("background-image", "url(" + image + ")"); // Apply link to image $("#gallery-link").attr("href", image); // Use id for count $("#count").text($(this).attr("id")); }); // Get total number of images var gallerySize = $(".gallery-thumbnails img").length; $("#total").text(gallerySize); var display = $("#imgDisplay"); var scroll = $("#imgScroll"); var scale = $("#imgScale"); // Image display display.change(function () { if (display.val() === "contain") { $("#gallery-img").css("background-size", "contain"); } else { $("#gallery-img").css("background-size", "cover"); } }); // Scroll scroll.change(function () { if (scroll.val() === "yes") { $("#gallery-box").css("overflow", "scroll"); } else { $("#gallery-box").css("overflow", "hidden"); } }); // Scale var changeScale = scale.change(function () { $("#gallery-img").css("background-size", scale.val() + "px"); }); }); </script> <style> body { width: 100vw; height: 100vh; margin: 2% auto; background-color: #111; } label { color: #5d5dff; } #gallery { color: white; } #gallery-box { display: block; position: relative; max-height: 400px; width: 100%; overflow: scroll; width: 100%; } #gallery-box::-webkit-scrollbar { width: 10px; height: 10px; } #gallery-box::-webkit-scrollbar-track { background: #e5e5e5; } #gallery-box::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb { background: #5d5dff; } #gallery-box::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb:hover { background: #7d7dff; } #gallery-count { display: inline-block; position: absolute; top: 0; right: 0; padding: 15px; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8); color: #fff; height: 50px; text-decoration: none; } #gallery-img { display: -webkit-box; display: flex; min-height: 400px; min-width: 600px; height: auto; background: #e5e5e5; text-align: center; background-image: url("https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=10"); background-size: cover; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; -webkit-transition: 0.3s ease-in-out; transition: 0.3s ease-in-out; } .gallery-thumbnails { display: -webkit-box; display: flex; height: auto; overflow: hidden; width: 100%; background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.1); border-top: 2px solid white; } .gallery-thumbnails img { float: left; width: 10%; cursor: pointer; padding: 0; -webkit-filter: grayscale(1); filter: grayscale(1); min-height: 25px; } .gallery-thumbnails img:hover { -webkit-filter: none !important; filter: none !important; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="container" id="gallery"> <div class="col-xs-12 no-pad"> <h3>Image Gallery</h3> <hr> </div> <div id="gallery-box"> <div id="gallery-count"> <span id="count">1</span> of <span id="total"></span> </div><a href="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=10" id="gallery-link" target="_blank"></a> <div id="gallery-img"></div> </div> <div class="gallery-thumbnails"> <div class="col-xs-12 no-pad"><img class="img-responsive" id="1" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=10"> <img class="img-responsive" id="2" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=20"> <img class="img-responsive" id="3" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=30"> <img class="img-responsive" id="4" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=40"> <img class="img-responsive" id="5" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=50"> <img class="img-responsive" id="6" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=60"> <img class="img-responsive" id="7" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=70"> <img class="img-responsive" id="8" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=80"> <img class="img-responsive" id="9" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=90"> <img class="img-responsive" id="10" src="https://loremflickr.com/800/600/dog?lock=100"></div> </div> <hr> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-4"> <label>Image Display</label> <select class="form-control" id="imgDisplay"> <option value="cover"> cover </option> <option value="contain"> contain </option> </select> </div> <div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-4"> <label>Scroll</label> <select class="form-control" id="imgScroll"> <option value="yes"> Yes </option> <option value="no"> No </option> </select> </div> <div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-4"> <label>Scale</label> <input class="slider form-control" id="imgScale" max="1200" min="200" type="range" value="700"> </div> </div> </div> </body> </html>