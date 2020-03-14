Practical limits on displaying videos?

What are the practical limits - as far as file sizes - when it comes to displaying a video in a web page?

I took some videos of a holiday party, and am trying to build a modest website so I can share them with the attendees.

All I know about video is converting the originals from .MOV to .MP4 in Lightroom - which is limited in what I can do.

I am looking at my videos, and while most are small (e.g. 2 - 20MB), so are rather larger (e.g.200-500MB)

Questons

1.) Are there any practical limitations on video file-sizes that I can successfully display on my website?

2.) And is there anything I can do with HTML/CSS to help make things viewable to my audience?

Thanks.