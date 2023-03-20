PostgreSQL fetch data date range between

I am using PostgreSQL, I am facing an issue in that I am not able to fetch the record’s date range between
actually, in my database, I am saving this type of date in column “2022-12-21 16:12:15”
My PG Query is -
"SELECT * FROM table WHERE DATE_FORMAT(date_column,'%YYYY-%MM-%DD') BETWEEN '2022-12-21' AND '2023-03-20'"

SQL error:

ERROR:  function date_format(text, unknown) does not exist
LINE 1: ... WHERE DATE_FORMA...
                  ^
HINT:  No function matches the given name and argument types. You might need to add explicit type casts.

How I solve this, Please help

If “date_column” is already a date field, you don’t need to format it - which is a TO_CHAR function, btw ( not what you want)

SELECT *
  FROM table_name
 WHERE date_column BETWEEN '2022-12-21' AND '2023-03-20'

ps - please do not use SELECT * unless you need EVERY field on a table. It’s inefficient and can be confusing later.