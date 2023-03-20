PostgreSQL fetch data date range between

I am using PostgreSQL, I am facing an issue in that I am not able to fetch the record’s date range between

actually, in my database, I am saving this type of date in column “2022-12-21 16:12:15”

My PG Query is -

"SELECT * FROM table WHERE DATE_FORMAT(date_column,'%YYYY-%MM-%DD') BETWEEN '2022-12-21' AND '2023-03-20'"

SQL error: ERROR: function date_format(text, unknown) does not exist LINE 1: ... WHERE DATE_FORMA... ^ HINT: No function matches the given name and argument types. You might need to add explicit type casts.

How I solve this, Please help