“Postcard-Style” Label Sheets Float w/@Media

Hi guys. Be sure to look at my graphic, below. The concept here is that I’m creating a PDF sheet of labels that I can print to paper and cut with a paper cutter and/or scissors, ending up with little paper “labels” that fit onto a standard US Business No. 10 Envelope (the kind you fold a sheet of paper to 1/3 and slip into the envelope) – these, defined as much by what they are not: shipping labels.

Each of the rows in this float are producing a little “Postcard-like” style of 3 label “sets”-per-row: on the left is my Return Address block, on the right is the Addressee block, and dividing the two is the vertical line you typically see on a postcard which ideally will stretch from the top of the sheet of paper all the way to the bottom: a printer’s “full bleed” effect (or as close to it as possible).

The content in each of the 6 columns must be vertically aligned to the top of their row. So, regardless of how different the return data appears (smaller font, lighter font weight, greyscale) the top of the word FROM has got to line up with the top of the word TO on every row.

The Return data is in a smaller font size and in greyscale, to direct the eye to the Addressee block which is a larger, bolder font size. There are the standard TO: and FROM: headings. And that’s about it. I tried it on doing this as Flex but everything about Flex was wrong for my taste (for this one project) and I finally realized what I really wanted was a good old-fashioned FLOAT.

It took some experimenting but I got as far as the code I am inserting below. What is happening is one of those outcomes that probably amounts to a word or two in the stylesheet, but without it the whole design breaks:

First let’s take a step back and consider the concept. We’re going to have (largely) repeating blocks of text that “hang from” the top of every row. The three FROM blocks of text – COLUMN-A – will need a narrower width than the TO blocks – COLUMN-B.

I could tell you what those respective widths would be if I could ever see the damn page display correctly! Wtf is going on with COLUMN-A? lol That is why I am here.

If you look at my graphic you can get a rough idea of their two widths (40/60? something like that). So if someone would kindly help me set up the column widths – taking into consideration left & right margins + a larger (than I’ve got) margin between the TO: block and its Vertical line – I would greatly appreciate it. Here we go:

<!DOCTYPE html> <HTML LANG="en"> <HEAD> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com"> <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:ital,wght@0,400;0,500;0,700;0,900;1,400;1,500;1,700;1,900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Condensed:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <TITLE>FLOAT¶ POSTCARD LABEL SHEET ᰄ VIEWPORT + @MEDIA by semicodin</TITLE> <STYLE> * { margin: 0; padding: 0; } *, *:before, *:after { -webkit-box-sizing: border-box; -moz-box-sizing: border-box; box-sizing: border-box; } BODY { margin: 30px 2% 30px 2%; width: 96%; font-size: 16px; line-height: 17px; font-weight: 500; font-family: 'Roboto', SANS-SERIF; } .POSTCARDS { /* THE ROWS */ display: table; } .COLUMN-A { width: 12%; display: table-cell;z vertical-align: top; /* height: 100%; */ float: left; } .COLUMN-B { width: 20%; display: table-cell; vertical-align: top; border-left: 1px SOLID BLACK; /* height: 100%; */ float: none; } /* ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ */ @MEDIA PRINT { html, body { width: 215.9mm; height: 280.67mm; /* tricking the browser, normally 279.4mm; */ } @PAGE { size: 8.5in 11.05in; margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px; } /* ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ */ .LFROM { margin-bottom: 5px; color: CRIMSON; /* Restore to #666666 after troubleshooting */ font-size: 12px; line-height: 13px; font-weight: 700; font-family: 'Roboto', SANS-SERIF; } .FROM1, .FROM2 { font-size: 10px; line-height: 11px; } .FROM1 { color: #777777; font-weight: 500; font-family: 'Roboto Condensed', SANS-SERIF; } .FROM2 { color: #999999; font-weight: 500; font-family: 'Roboto Condensed', SANS-SERIF; } /* ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ */ .LTO { margin-left: 2%; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 8px; font-size: 12px; line-height: 13px; color: BLACK; font-weight: 900; font-family: 'Roboto', SANS-SERIF; } .TO10-9 { margin-left: 2%; font-size: 10px; line-height: 11px; color: BLACK; font-weight: 700; font-family: 'Roboto', SANS-SERIF; } } /* REQUIRED FOR THE @MEDIA TAGS */ </STYLE> </HEAD> <BODY> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ROW 1--> <div class="POSTCARDS"> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 1A </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 1B </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 1C </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> </DIV> <!-- ENDING ROW 1 --> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ROW 2 --> <div class="POSTCARDS"> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 2A </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 2B </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 2C </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> </DIV> <!-- ENDING ROW 2 --> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ROW 3 --> <div class="POSTCARDS"> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 3A </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 3B </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 3C </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> </DIV> <!-- ENDING ROW 3 --> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ROW 4 --> <div class="POSTCARDS"> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 4A </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 4B </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 4C </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> </DIV> <!-- ENDING ROW 4 --> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ROW 5 --> <div class="POSTCARDS"> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 5A </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 5B </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ A --> <div class="COLUMN-A"> <div class="LFROM"> FROM: ROW 5C </div> <div class="FROM1"> RETURN1<BR> RETURN2</div> <div class="FROM2"> RETURN3<BR> RETURN4<BR> RETURN5</div></DIV> <!-- ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ B --> <div class="COLUMN-B"> <div class="LTO"> TO: </div> <div class="TO10-9"> ADDRESSEE 1<BR> ADDRESSEE 2<BR> ADDRESSEE 3<BR> ADDRESSEE 4</div></DIV> </DIV> <!-- ENDING ROW 5 --> </BODY> </HTML>

THE DASH MARKS ARE ONLY AS A VISUAL AID, PLEASE DON’T CODE THEM (or the blue gutters)!