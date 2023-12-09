Post value of one form is not inserting in dynamic generted row in php form

i have small php form (with dynamic generated input rows) where i need one value from previous form. that value successfully inserted in first row. but when i dynamically generate more rows than that value is not automatically insert in that rows.

here is previous form post value

<?php
error_reporting(E_ERROR | E_WARNING | E_PARSE);
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST' && isset($_POST['submit']))
{
        $id1 = $_POST['id1'];
        $company = $_POST['company'];
      **  $empid = $_POST['empid'];**
        $empname = $_POST['empname'];
}

and this is my new form where i want that empid should automatically insert in all rows

<table class="table table-bordered">
                    <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
                      <tr>
                          <th><center>Empid</th>
                          <th><center>Subject</th>
                    
            

                                               
                         <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button>                         
                        </th>
</tr>
                    </thead>
                    <tbody id="TBody">
                      <tr id="TRow" class="d-none">

 <td><input type="text"  name="empid[]"  id="empid"  value="<?php echo $empid; ?>" class="zzz1 form-control text-end"></td>
<td><input type ="text"   name="subject[]" id = "subject" class="state form-control text-end" required>
<td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success"  style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td>
    </tr>   </tbody> </table>

here is java script code to generate rows dynamically

<script type="text/javascript">

function GetPrint()
{
    /*For Print*/
    window.print();
}

function BtnAdd()
{
    /*Add Button*/
    var v = $("#TRow").clone().appendTo("#TBody") ;
    $(v).find("input").val('');
    $(v).find("input").autocomplete({
        source: 'backend-script.php'  
    });
    $(v).removeClass("d-none");
    $(v).find("th").first().html($('#TBody tr').length - 1);
}

function BtnDel(v)
{
    /*Delete Button*/
       $(v).parent().parent().remove(); 
       GetTotal();

        $("#TBody").find("tr").each(
        function(index)
        {
           $(this).find("th").first().html(index);
        }

       );
}