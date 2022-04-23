Post Saver photo and video downloader from social media content into your device

Hi. Can you reviews my first side project?

What if you’re scrolling through the Instagram, facebook, twitter or other social media feed and eventually see a video that you really need? It might seem nice or useful, or you might even want to use a part of it in your own video, or just be able to re-watch it any time you like. Oh, you just need these videos from Instagram, facebook, twitter or other social media contents right now!

This Post Saver tool is just the right thing in all these cases. It is great when you need to get any video from Instagram right on your device. No matter what device you own, and no matter what software is installed on your device. You can use it to download Instagram, facebook, twitter or other social media video in just two clicks and in a few seconds in original quality. A fast, secure, and anonymous service allows you to do this.

There are several basic ideas of why to use Post Saver in reality. It is not just a tool for professional marketers.

1- Download for content creation inspiration

The first idea that comes to mind when we speak about Post Saver is using it for inspiration. This is downloading content that you consider really useful, really inspiring, and interesting. The content that you need to have on hand to use later. This could be videos by your top competitors or your industry leaders that you want to research and analyze. These videos can help you find more ideas for your own content creation.

2- Download Instagram, facebook, twitter or other social media videos that are truly useful

Another very popular reason to use Insta Video Downloader is the usefulness of the content that is published on the platform. Some videos you see on Instagram are brilliant. No matter whether they’re professionally made, edited with beautiful animation or design, or are just simple stories from topic experts, the content in the stories can be useful and extensive. For example, this could be an Instagram video course or even your favorite blogger’s Instagram stories sharing his own method for something. And you know that this content will vanish in 24 hours. If you’re not confident that this blogger will keep stories in the Highlights, it’s better to save it from the net. Copy, paste, and click the download button – that’s it!

3- Download Instagram, facebook, twitter or other social media videos from your own profile

A popular reason among our users for using Instagram, facebook, twitter or other social media contents Post Saver is to download their own content that they’ve been posting for years and which they don’t have on any devices any more. What if you want to keep it forever in the high quality and you don’t want just to make a screen capture? You want to download them from the social media platform because you don’t really want to keep it in your profile and are not confident enough that Instagram will last forever and keep your memories on its servers.

How to download photo or video from social media content?

4 steps! Nothing can be easier than download social media content

1- Click Get Started

2- Copy the link to a photo or a video

3- Paste it to the input box

4- Click Download Button

Features:

Instagram IGTV Downloader,

Instagram Stories Downloader,

Instagram Photo Downloader,

Instagram Video Downloader,

Reels Video Downloader,

Facebook Video Downloader,

Pinterest Video Downloader,

Pinterest Photo Downloader,

Twitter Video Downloader,

Other Social Media Content Downloader,

