Post a Funny Sign ;)
5 Likes
4 Likes
4 Likes
6 Likes
Well, on that basis:
When I was in the supermarket on my essential shopping trip, I spotted Paul Chuckle in the next aisle. I approached him to get a selfie, and he stuck his arm out and said
“Oi! Two metres, you!”
(Paul Chuckle is the surviving half of the Chuckle Brothers, whose catch phrase was “To me! To you!”).
4 Likes
This is the most comprehensive “No Through Road” sign I’ve ever seen.
“Wherever you’re thinking of going - you can’t!”
6 Likes
5 Likes