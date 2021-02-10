Possible with JavaScript?

Hi @pctechtv1, you shouldn’t override default browser hotkeys such as ctrl + s (which is usually used to save the current page), but you can create a download link for your text file using a data URI:

<textarea id="text"></textarea> <a href="data:," id="download" download="my-text.txt">download</a>

const text = document.getElementById('text') const download = document.getElementById('download') text.addEventListener('change', () => { download.href = 'data:,' + encodeURIComponent(text.value) })

As for executables, no that’s not possible; how and when system applications are getting executed is a matter of the user agent preferences.