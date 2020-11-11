Possible with JavaScript?

Am I correct in my thinking that JavaScript can write a text file but cannot send and a hotkey combination like Ctrl + s or launch an executable file on a Windows or Mac system?
Hi @pctechtv1, you shouldn’t override default browser hotkeys such as ctrl + s (which is usually used to save the current page), but you can create a download link for your text file using a data URI:
<textarea id="text"></textarea>
<a href="data:," id="download" download="my-text.txt">download</a>
const text = document.getElementById('text')
const download = document.getElementById('download')
text.addEventListener('change', () => {
download.href = 'data:,' + encodeURIComponent(text.value)
})
As for executables, no that’s not possible; how and when system applications are getting executed is a matter of the user agent preferences.
Why “,” after “data:”?
It’s simply how the scheme is defined – the data comes after the comma:
